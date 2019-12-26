Chesterfield police looking for thieves who stole UGG boots, Coach purses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Chesterfield police are asking for the public's help in locating five men who stole more than $7,000 in merchandise from two local stores earlier this month.

According to police, the thefts happened December 8 at the UGG and Coach stores at the St. Louis Premium Outlets and Chesterfield Outlets, respectively.

Surveillance video shows the men walk into the UGG store at St. Louis Premium Outlets and steal $3,200 worth of boots.

"We call them 'grab-and-runs' where they just grab a large amount of merchandise and run out," said Sgt. Keith Rider, Chesterfield Police Department. "It's all about speed and kind of the shock value of it as well."

According to Rider, minutes later, and while police were responding to the UGG store, the same suspects stole approximately $4,000 worth of purses from Coach at the Chesterfield Outlets. An officer on site saw the men running with the stolen handbags and get into a black Honda sedan in the parking lot.

Rider said the officer tried to stop them, but the suspects began driving recklessly in the parking lot to escape. The officer did not pursue them.

These crimes happen quickly and Rider said it is best for people not to intervene with unknown and unpredictable suspects. Instead, he advises people to be "the best witness you can." He said physical descriptions of suspects and vehicles, especially license plate numbers, can help police track down the criminals.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-536-3000.