Bethalto police want to find person who recently lost large sum of cash

BETHALTO, Ill. – Bethalto police want to reunite a large amount of recovered cash with the rightful owner.

A concerned citizen saw the money and turned it over to authorities days ago.

Anyone with the correct details and evidence about the money and where it was lost can collect their money.

However, Bethalto police are cautioning anyone looking to try and collect the money and gives the wrong information could be prosecuted for multiple felony offenses.