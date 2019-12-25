Two 18-year-olds shot in O’Fallon neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A rolling gun battle on Christmas Day has left an 18-year-old fighting for his life.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 12:05 p.m. in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

"Upon arrival, our officers noticed there was a vehicle that crashed into other vehicles and two African-American males, 18-year-olds, were inside," said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden.

One victim had been shot in the head and was unconscious and barely breathing. He’s listed in critical condition. The second victim was shot in the foot and said to be in stable condition.

"We understand they were being chased by another car. We have multiple shell casings out there that would indicate an assault rifle had been fired," Hayden said.

A Fox 2 news crew spoke with a neighbor off-camera who said the gunshots kept coming and were very loud. They also said there has been a lot of violence in their neighborhood and they were not surprised it happened on Christmas.

Authorities have not identified any suspects or a potential motive for the shooting but Chief Hayden said the area is known for strong criminal activity.

"It's unfortunate that this behavior goes on any day of the week," Hayden said. "We would hope it would have to be but one of my officers reminded me that this is what we do and trying to stop it. But at the end of the day, it's a very tragic situation."

Anyone with information on the double shooting is asked contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.