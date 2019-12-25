Military family welcomes birth of rainbow baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO - The first baby born on Christmas at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur is extra special to her parents who lost their first child, a son, two years earlier.

Macy LeAnn arrived at 1:18 a.m. weighing eight pounds, nine ounces. Mother Jessica Liverar arrived at the hospital on December 23, four days after Macy's due date.

"She took her own sweet time coming into the world," joked Liverar.

Despite her delayed arrival, Macy's father, Nikolaus Liverar, could not make it for the delivery. Nikolaus is a Marine who deployed to the Middle East in September and is not scheduled to return to the U.S. until the spring.

The couple, who has been together since high school, captured the pregnancy during a photo shoot with photographer D'sirré Benton before he left. They did not want to miss a moment, not after the loss they endured.

"As special as a baby is, she's very special to us because she's our rainbow baby," said Liverar.

A rainbow baby is a baby born after the loss of another. Nikolaus and Jessica's son, Dawson, was born prematurely on Dec. 11, 2016. Jessica said it was just too early for him to survive.

"Any child is a gift, but whenever you lose a child, you see the miracle in your next one even more," she said.

The couple is able to communicate through messages every few days and talk on the phone every other week. Thanks to help from the Red Cross, Jessica was able to connect with Nikolaus for a brief call on Christmas to tell him the good news.

"He is very proud, very proud, very excited," Jessica said.

The beaming mother and proud father are looking forward to being united as a family of three in a few months.