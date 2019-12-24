St. Louis County police respond to violent car crash in Castle Point

Posted 8:39 pm, December 24, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:02PM, December 24, 2019
CASTLE POINT, Mo. – Four people, including a child, were hospitalized Tuesday night following a crash on a residential street in Castle Point.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash occurred around 8 p.m. in the 10500 block of Lord Drive.

A truck wound up overturned while the other vehicle—a black sedan—sustained heavy front-end damage.

A power pole was also knocked over and damaged a nearby home. No one inside the residence was hurt.

Police said the crash victims suffered only minor injuries.

