St. Louis County police respond to violent car crash in Castle Point

CASTLE POINT, Mo. – Four people, including a child, were hospitalized Tuesday night following a crash on a residential street in Castle Point.
According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash occurred around 8 p.m. in the 10500 block of Lord Drive.
A truck wound up overturned while the other vehicle—a black sedan—sustained heavy front-end damage.
A power pole was also knocked over and damaged a nearby home. No one inside the residence was hurt.
Police said the crash victims suffered only minor injuries.
38.758106 -90.248167