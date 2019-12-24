St. Louis County police respond to violent car crash in Castle Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE POINT, Mo. – Four people, including a child, were hospitalized Tuesday night following a crash on a residential street in Castle Point.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash occurred around 8 p.m. in the 10500 block of Lord Drive.

A truck wound up overturned while the other vehicle—a black sedan—sustained heavy front-end damage.

A power pole was also knocked over and damaged a nearby home. No one inside the residence was hurt.

Police said the crash victims suffered only minor injuries.

Two vehicle accident and some damage to a home on Baroness and Lord in St. Louis County. @FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/eyPAiy06tq — Michelle Madaras (@MadarasFox2) December 25, 2019