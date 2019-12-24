Spirit of St. Louis: Pathways to Progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One area family is getting quite a surprise under the tree this year thanks to the generosity of those giving to Pathways to Progress, one of our Spirit of St Louis charities.

Kamillya Mitchell's family in north St. Louis County will feel the spirit of the season after being adopted for Christmas through the United Way's 100 Neediest Cases program. This would be a year of struggle after losing her mom and shortly thereafter her father on her mom's birthday and trying to provide for her three children ages 22, 7, and 5, and a 1-year-old grandbaby on a low income.

"I appreciate the help because they are always there when I need it," Mitchell said.

It has been hard for her to keep a job due to being at the doctor a lot with one of her daughters, who has Down's syndrome.

"I still get out there and try with the help of Pathways," she said.

Her advisor submitted her story and when she wasn't adopted last year, they were thrilled to get the message that she was chosen to receive a slew of donated gifts for her family.

"Individuals can't do this by themselves, we all need a village to surround us, and Pathways is no different and sometimes when the road takes a different path, then they expect that member advisor is here to walk with the member through all of that and to know when it's time to ask one of those community partners to come in and walk alongside for part of the journey," said Maryn Olson, program director with Pathways.

We hope the giving spirit continues, you can make these moments happen for other families by donating at fox2now.com and kplr11.com and to find out more about Pathways log on to ccstl.org/spiritofstlouis.