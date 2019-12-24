Schneitshorst closes its doors after six decades in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRONTENAC, Mo. – For over 63 years, Schneithorst has been a local favorite, sitting at the corner of Lindbergh and Clayton Road. With its German-themed appearance, clocktower and food, tens of thousands of people have made great memories here.

Jimmie Schneitshorst Jr., the fourth-generation owner, says business is good but the schedule is demanding. He says he’s missed too much time with his four kids. Soon, three of his kids will be in college and he wants to see them more. He also says his children were not interested in the family business.

“I guess you have to make some hard chard choices sometimes,” he said. “This was a hard choice. But I know my children are happy. So that’s good.”

Schneithorst was once a 40,000 square-foot complex, housing dining rooms and banquet halls.

“The community has been great; huge turnout and support to the staff and restaurant,” Jimmie Jr. said. “We appreciate it. It means a lot.”

Jimmie didn’t want to sell the restaurant to someone outside the family. Instead, the recognizable building will soon be torn down.

Jimmie sold the property for new development, which will be a mixed office and retail space.