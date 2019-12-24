× Major Case Squad recovers vehicle believed to be involved in Cahokia murder

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is continuing its investigation of Monday’s double shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man and left another person seriously injured.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren, Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad, the shooting took place just before 10:50 a.m. Monday on Delores Street. Cahokia police officers arrived to find Markell Deberry laying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Touchette Regional Hospital where he later died.

While at the scene, police were notified that a second victim had been brought to the same hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, that second victim was transferred to another hospital in the area.

That second victim was unable to provide police with any information about the shooting at the time, so Cahokia authorities contacted the Major Case Squad.

Fleshren said the second victim went through surgery and is recovering. He’s also cooperating with investigators.

The Major Case Squad has interviewed several persons of interest and recovered the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting.

No charges have been filed and no one has been arrested, Fleshren said.