Justin Bieber coming to St. Louis for 2020 North American tour

ST. LOUIS – Justin Bieber is coming back to St. Louis next summer.

The pop star announced a North American summer tour on Christmas Eve. The tour will be in support of his forthcoming album.

Bieber will play the Enterprise Center on July 13. There’s no word on ticket prices or an on-sale date as of yet.

Bieber last visited St. Louis in April 2016 for his Purpose Tour.