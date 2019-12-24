Armed person rescues neighbors from carjacking suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A good Samaritan shot and wounded an armed individual who allegedly tried to carjack a woman and then held people in an apartment at gunpoint.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the incident took place just after 4:20 p.m. on Elmway Court in unincorporated Belleville.

Deputies learned from people at the apartment complex that a 20-year-old man with a handgun tried to carjack a woman while in the parking lot. The attempted carjacking failed and the suspect ran into the apartment building.

Fleshren said the suspect broke into an apartment through a window and held the people inside against their will.

A neighbor heard the noise in the apartment, got his own firearm, and went over to investigate. The neighbor confronted the intruder and shot him twice, Fleshren said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Fleshren said investigators are working to determine the motive behind the incident. It's believed the suspect did not known the residents involved.