Suspected car thief charged in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old in connection with several recent car thefts and carjackings in the county.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, Franklin Jones would find people online and lure them to meet in person, at which point he’d steal their car. On at least occasions, Jones displayed a weapon.

The crimes took place between November 4 and December 14, Granda said.

Jones was arrested after allegedly stealing a 2006 BMW 325i. He attempted to flee county police and drove into Illinois where he eventually crashed and was apprehended.

Granda said Jones confessed to the crimes.

Prosecutors charged Jones on December 21 with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, and one count of resisting arrest. He’s being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.