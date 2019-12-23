Shark Canyon promises to be a popular attraction when St. Louis Aquarium opens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The sharks are here! Shark Canyon inside the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is ready to wow and entertain all ages.

“Probably one of the most amazing views I’ve experienced in aquariums I have seen all over the world,” said Aaron Sprowl, general curator for the St. Louis Aquarium.

As the curator, Sprowl created the design and is overseeing the aquarium project. He most recently designed aquariums in Australia. He said St. Louis has one of the best for a number of reasons.

“…Occasionally, you see the big sharks swimming overhead. Rays above us. So, animals galore all over the place,” he said.

The 250,000-gallon environment is the largest at the aquarium and contains several different species of sharks.

“We have zebra sharks, white tips and black tips, bamboo, grey reef, so it’s always going to be ever-changing and always dynamic,” Sprowl said.

Besides the eight different views in Shark Canyon, Sprowl said technology makes this experience a memorable one.

“Here it’s all about interaction,” he said. “Divers will be in the water interacting with the guests; talking to guests. You can talk to divers in the water.”

Kiosks will also be spread across the aquarium to provide additional educational and entertainment experiences for guests.

“Union Station is known for its projection shows on the ceiling,” Sprowl said. “We have our own mini grand hall with a phenomenal projection show.”