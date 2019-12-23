× Major Case Squad activated following Cahokia murder

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Cahokia police requested the help of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis following a double shooting Monday morning that claimed one man’s life.

The shooting took place just before 10:50 a.m. on Delores Street. Cahokia police officers arrived to find a 19-year-old laying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Touchette Regional Hospital where he later died.

While at the scene, police were notified that a second victim had been brought to the same hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, that second victim was transferred to another hospital in the area.

That second victim was unable to provide police with any information about the shooting, so Cahokia authorities contacted the Major Case Squad.

Investigators are attempting to locate possible witnesses or surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information on the murder can contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-332-4248.