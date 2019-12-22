× Vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Montgomery County IL

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL – The Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left one man dead, and 2 others seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. on southbound I-55 near milepost 68 in Montgomery County Il. Investigators say 53-year-old Daniel C. Behrends of Sullivan, MO was driving 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when the vehicle left the road and rolled over.

Behrends was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a trauma center.

Raven E. Smith,33, was riding in the front passenger seat suffered serious injuries and was transported to a trauma center for treatment. The third passenger in the rear of the vehicle, 51-year-old Alvin L. Hunter died at the scene. Both were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.