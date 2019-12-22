Three killed in separate shootings overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Three separate shootings overnight kills three people and injures two more.

The first shooting happened Saturday, December 21st at 11:49 PM. The incident occurred on James Cool Papa Bell Avenue in North St. Louis. Three shooting victims were located on scene, 2 were pronounced dead, 42-year-old Roneta Woodfork, and 18-year-old Donrico Gree, both of St. Louis. The third victim, a 38-year-old male was transported to an area hospital and is listed in Critical/Stable condition.

The second shooting happened Sunday morning at 3:15 AM. This one was on St. Louis Avenue at North Kingshighway. Police arriving on scene located 19-year-old Santonio Newton in a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, and was transported to an area hospital conscious and breathing, but has since died from his injuries.

The third shooting happened at 5:43 AM at 10000 Riverview Drive. One male victim was shot in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital conscious, breathing, and is listed in critical /stable condition.

No word on if police have any suspects in custody or if these incidents are related. No more information is available at this time.

If you have any information on this homicide, you can call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or contact anonymously CrimeStoppers at

866-371-TIPS (8477).