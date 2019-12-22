St. Louis police seek reunite stolen property to rightful owners

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of stolen property items could soon be back in the hands of its rightful owners. St. Louis city police say the items ranging from lawn care to construction equipment were recovered after serving two warrants recently. Detectives believe most of the items were stolen over the last year in central and south St. Louis.

Police say they will provide more details on the items and how they can be recovered at a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday morning.