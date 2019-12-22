Shoppers brave crowds for last minute Christmas shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With about two days left to shop for Christmas gifts, shopping centers around Saint Louis were filled with a few of Santa’s little helpers who waited until the last minute to shop.

There was a packed parking lot in the Brentwood Promenade shopping center.

There was a lot of congestion and a few traffic jams in the area as people made their way into the stores and through the long checkout lines.

Over in the Chesterfield Valley, the atmosphere was the same.

Many chose tech toys and picked up electronics this season.

An employee at one of the stores in Chesterfield, Keshia Rule, described what it was like working with the last-minute shoppers, “Last minute gifts…people are a little frantic, a little crazy,” said Rule. “You know, with us having all these crazy one-day deal sales, we’ve run out of a lot of things that they’re looking for.”

Margie Torrillo was a shopper filling her backseat with items, “It’s very busy but pretty laid-back,” said Torrillo. “People are all kind of in the Christmas spirit…a lot of hustle and bustle, but people seem to be happy and upbeat.”

Of course, with more people out and about, shoppers should be alert, avoid wearing expensive jewelry, try not to carry a lot of cash, and try to shop during the day.