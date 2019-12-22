Hanukkah celebrated in Chesterfield with a parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights began at sundown Sunday evening, and it was celebrated in a big way in Chesterfield.

Chabad of Chesterfield held a 100-Menorah topped car parade.

It left Chesterfield Central Park and wound through the city, culminating with a 75-foot Hanukkah drop of Gelt, which are chocolate coins.

The parade was led by Judah the Macabee on horseback, a Jewish motorcycle brigade, and an opportunity for kids to ride in a Menorah topped limousine.

Hanukkah celebrates the Jewish victory over Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel.