Hanukkah celebrated in Chesterfield with a parade

Posted 9:21 pm, December 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights began at sundown Sunday evening, and it was celebrated in a big way in Chesterfield.

Chabad of Chesterfield held a 100-Menorah topped car parade.

It left Chesterfield Central Park and wound through the city, culminating with a 75-foot Hanukkah drop of Gelt, which are chocolate coins.

The parade was led by Judah the Macabee on horseback, a Jewish motorcycle brigade, and an opportunity for kids to ride in a Menorah topped limousine.

Hanukkah celebrates the Jewish victory over Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.