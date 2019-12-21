Thousands of soldier’s transit through Lambert Airport for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of soldiers from our area are passing through St. Louis on their way home.

Smiling with Santa in there fatigues these troops are looking forward to heading home.

But between the bus from Fort Leonard Wood and their flights, many have a long wait so the USO and other community partners are trying to show their appreciation.

From dance parties to free food, more than 4,000 troops passing through St. Louis Lambert International Airport are starting to feel in the holiday spirit.