St. Charles Fire Department makes cold water rescue

Posted 8:05 pm, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:03PM, December 21, 2019

ST. CHARLES, MO – Saturday afternoon the St. Charles City Fire Department had to make a cold-water rescue after a vehicle went through a guardrail and into a lake off Fountain Lakes Boulevard.

Rescue crews had to don cold water rescue suits to enter the lake.  Rescuers located vehicle submerged in 8 to 10 feet of water, pulling a victim from the icy water.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated by the St. Charles City Police Department.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.