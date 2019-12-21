Couple wanted for multi-state crime spree, charged with 9 counts of murder in Bethalton triple homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHALTO, IL – Two suspects now face life behind bars after a deadly crime spree started in Alabama eight days ago and ended in the Midwest.

The connections began after authorities found three bodies in a Bethalto home on Mill Street late Thursday night. The duo is now officially charged with a long list of brutal crimes across the country.

Agencies from down in Alabama to Tennessee up to the Midwest are all working together and continuing to investigate after this the couple went on what they call a reign of terror.

Brady Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillan, 28 are charged with violent crimes in three states.

“The acts that these two people committed over the course of days eight days can only be described as a reign of terror,” said Crystal Uhe, First Assistant state’s Attorney for Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Both are charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated carjacking in Illinois alone.

The crime scene on Mill Street left behind sorrow.

“I noticed all the police cars in the yard was taped up,” said Eric Allshouse, a resident in the Bethalto neighborhood.

“It’s terrifying. It’s upsetting because around the holidays you never expect anything like that,” said Candice Serafini, a neighbor of the victims.

“This does not appear to be a random act. It does appear to the victims knew the defendants,” said Uhe.

Before making their way to the Midwest, multiple agencies linked them to gruesome crimes.

The duo also faces charges in Clarksville, Tennessee for a home invasion, a stabbing, and a Walmart burglary.

In the Birmingham area, the suspects face charges for killing a 31-year-old woman and kidnapping another.

Authorities said robbery and car theft are the motives at this time.

“You pray and move on and hope that this doesn’t happen anywhere else let alone in the town you live in,” said Allshouse.

The violent spree ended in a Hazelwood hotel, where authorities arrested Witcher and McMillan.

Investigators are not crossing out the possibility that more damage was done along the way.

“Truly the act of two evil individuals and as far as compared to other cases is truly one of the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Uhe.