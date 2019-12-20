Video shows two Carnival cruise ships collide at Cozumel

The Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend collided Friday morning while at port in Cozumel, Mexico, leaving one passenger injured.

Eyewitness video of the aftermath shows a portion of the Carnival Glory’s deck was left crushed after the crash.

**VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY**

Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99L — Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) December 20, 2019

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship,” Carnival Cruises’ told CNN in a statement.

Carnival describes the incident as an allision (an allision is a nautical term used to describe when a moving ship collides with a stationary ship) between the two ships; the Carnival Glory was, “maneuvering to dock,” and hit the Carnival Legend, which was already docked.

The company says one guest sustained a minor injury as guests were being evacuated from the dining room on decks 3 and 4, according to the company.

It does not appear the either cruise liner’s itinerary will be affected by the crash, as Carnival says they’ve told guests to enjoy their day ashore.

“The crash wasn’t too bad,” Carnival Legend passenger Mary Anne McKinley told CNN. “Just felt like a big wave crashing into the ship.”

We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel. The next cruise for both ships is not impacted. — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) December 20, 2019

Carnival Glory passenger Maddison Haynes described the crash similarly.

“Last night we experienced some major motion on the boat so this morning we assumed something similar was happening,” Haynes told CNN. “We felt a jolt and didn’t really think anything of it.”

McKinley says an on-board announcement after the crash said the currents caused the crash. Carnival Glory passenger Maddison Haynes told CNN an on-board announcement said high winds were a factor.