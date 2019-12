× Union Pacific train strikes car in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A train struck a car at a Webster Groves crossing late Friday afternoon.

According to a Union Pacific representative, the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. at a crossing near the intersection of N. Gore and W. Moody avenues.

The train crew was not hurt.

It’s believed the car was unoccupied at the time of the collision.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the accident.