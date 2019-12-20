Three people found dead at Bethalto home, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHALTO, ILL. - The Major Case Squad was activated after three people were found dead in a Bethalto home late Thursday night.

The Bethalto Police Department received a request from the Hazelwood Police Department at 11:00 p.m. for a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of Mill Street and found the three bodies.

The victims have been described as a 59-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, and a 30-year-old man. The incident remains an active scene and the deaths are still under investigation.

Police have not released the name of the victims, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618- 377-5266.