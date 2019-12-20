Spirit of St. Louis: Learn about CASA of St. Louis volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - CASA of St Louis volunteers are Court Appointed Special Advocates and, to thousands of children in foster care, they are the ones these children trust and migrate to. CASA of St. Louis is a part of our Spirit of St. Louis campaign and they're counting on you to help 1,700 children that will spend their holiday in foster care.

Tiffany Crumer, CASA Case Special Advisor, says they "work with [the children] to help to establish permanency, stability, resiliency."

These children range in age from newborn to 18 and are sent to CASA for a myriad of reasons.

"The circumstances could be physical abuse; it could be neglect as far as sleeping in cars, just not being fed, inhabitable living conditions," Crumer said.

There are hundreds of volunteers that become the voice for these children that may be in foster care anywhere from 30 days to 2 years. Volunteers help make sure the child has everything they need.

There are many ways you can help through donations on their website or becoming a volunteer. Being a volunteer means "being a voice for that child, making sure that their needs are being met, their voices are being heard.”

Donation money is spent on many essentials like hygiene products as well as items for school, field trips, as well as CASA volunteers.

For the Spirit of St. Louis and in the Spirit of Giving, Fox 2 and KPLR 11, along with Bommarito Automotive Group, encourage you to donate to Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. To donate and learn more about CASA St. Louis, visit stlcasa.org/spiritofstlouis. To learn more about the Spirit of St. Louis campaign, click here.