Officer collapses while chasing suspect on foot in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN, Mo. — An officer with the North County Police Cooperative was taken to a local hospital Friday after he collapsed during a foot chase.

This happened in the area of Natural Bridge and Jennings Station Road.

Police sources tell us the officer pulled a person over during a traffic stop late Friday morning. That individual, identified as 25-year-old Ronald Brandy, was wanted for felony weapons charges and took off running.

Brandy was arrested after a search in the 6200 block Creston Avenue.

"A male subject fled on foot from a traffic stop. Our officer followed him up into this after, toward some vacant property," said Sgt. Lynn Woodard, North County Police Cooperative. "The officer then suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital. He should be checked out and fine and cleared for duty. The area was contained and with the assistance of the K-9 program we were able to locate the subject inside a vacant property."

Brandy was charged with one count of resisting arrest and jailed on a $25,000 bond.