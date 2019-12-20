Florissant firefighters assist local Marine in surprise Christmas homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - A Florissant family was in tears on Friday night after they were surprised with an early Christmas gift. A local Marine returned home and surprised his family while disguised as Santa Claus.

Firefighters with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection district assisted Marine Zack Dodson in his mission to surprise his family. They let Dodson ride on their sleigh they use each night to take through neighborhoods during the month of December.

Dodson arrived at his family's home in a full Santa outfit and removed his beard to surprise them all. Firefighters said they loved being able to help out with the big surprise.