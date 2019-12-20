× Collinsville man pleads guilty to killing his neighbor

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A Collinsville man pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting death of his 41-year-old neighbor.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on June 15, 2018 in the 600 block of Illinois Avenue.

Police found the victim, identified as Daniel Lee, laying in the street near his car. Lee was rushed to a St. Louis hospital, where he died hours later.

Investigators learned Lee’s neighbor, Robert Beckman, shot him in the head with a Browning 12-gauge shotgun. Beckman fled after the shooting. Illinois state troopers arrested Beckman just after midnight following an accident on I-255 near mile marker 16.

At the time, Beckman admitted to police that he had a temper and that he killed Lee because he was “pissed.”

Beckman was charged with first-degree murder on June 18. He wouldn’t enter a guilty plea for some 18 months.

Beckman faces between 20 and 45 years in state prison. Illinois laws mandate that anyone convicted of first-degree murder must serve 100 percent of any sentence handed down.