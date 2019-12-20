Collinsville man pleads guilty to killing his neighbor

Posted 6:18 pm, December 20, 2019, by

Robert Beckman

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A Collinsville man pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting death of his 41-year-old neighbor.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on June 15, 2018 in the 600 block of Illinois Avenue.

Police found the victim, identified as Daniel Lee, laying in the street near his car. Lee was rushed to a St. Louis hospital, where he died hours later.

Investigators learned Lee’s neighbor, Robert Beckman, shot him in the head with a Browning 12-gauge shotgun. Beckman fled after the shooting. Illinois state troopers arrested Beckman just after midnight following an accident on I-255 near mile marker 16.

At the time, Beckman admitted to police that he had a temper and that he killed Lee because he was “pissed.”

Beckman was charged with first-degree murder on June 18. He wouldn’t enter a guilty plea for some 18 months.

Beckman faces between 20 and 45 years in state prison. Illinois laws mandate that anyone convicted of first-degree murder must serve 100 percent of any sentence handed down.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.