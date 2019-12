Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Ashby Road Bridge will close in Olivette at 9:00 am today. It will remain closed until late next summer.

Last weekend crews found several problems with the 51-year-old bridge including a hole in the southbound lanes. Each day 13,000 vehicles use the bridge which connects Page to Olive.

The bridge will be closed today for safety reasons but work to replace it won't begin until next spring.