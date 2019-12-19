Woman charged in Galleria garage shooting

Alison Moore

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a woman in connection with a shooting at the St. Louis Galleria parking garage.

The shooting happened Saturday, December 14 around 11:45 a.m. Richmond Heights police officers found a man with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives eventually identified a suspect, Alison Moore, and arrested her on Wednesday.

Moore was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action. She’s being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Investigators said Moore and the victim have a “familial relationship” and it’s believed the shooting stemmed from a financial dispute between the two.

