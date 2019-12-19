Weather Kid of the Week – Destiny Withers

Posted 5:04 pm, December 19, 2019
Destiny Withers

ST. LOUIS - Destiny Withers is a third-grader at Douglas Elementary in East St. Louis, Illinois. According to her father,  Destiny is always looking for storms and asking about the weather. She especially likes when it rains! Destiny Withers is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

