Multi-car crash in North Pointe neighborhood leaves one dead
ST. LOUIS – At least five cars were involved in a crash Thursday evening in north St. Louis that left one woman dead.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on W. Florissant Avenue between Park Lane and Hiller Place.
St. Louis police confirmed a woman was killed as a result of the crash. Four others were hospitalized. Two of them were listed in critical condition.
