Charges filed after shots fired on MetroLink train

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a man for firing shots on a MetroLink train Wednesday evening.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on a train near the Forest Park station.

Police took one person into custody at the station. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, prosecutors charged Byron Patton with first-degree property damage and violations of rules and regulations of rapid transit.

