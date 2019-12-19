Attorney says St. Louis Galleria could face lawsuit following weekend shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Days after a man was shot and robbed in a parking garage at the Galleria, his attorney said the mall could be slapped with a lawsuit.

Attorney Cole Rosenblum wants to know why it took so long for his client to get help and said he will be looking into if the Galleria is doing enough to protect shoppers.

The shooting happened Saturday, December 14 around 11:45 a.m. Richmond Heights police officers found a man with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives eventually identified a suspect in the case, Alison Moore, and arrested her on Wednesday. Moore was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action. Police said Moore and the victim have a “familial relationship” and it’s believed the shooting stemmed from a financial dispute between the two.

Rosenblum said his client was shot in the parking garage and shouted for help but said he eventually had to walk back into the mall and into a store to get assistance.

Rosenblum said the case isn't just about his client but about others in the community who shop at the mall.

"It's about protecting their legal rights to shop safely," he said.

Rosenblum said he plans to subpoena Richmond Heights police for crime statistics to determine whether Galleria staff should have known they needed more security.

Rosenblum would not comment on the relationship between the suspect and the victim. A spokeswoman for the Galleria said they do not have a comment on the possible lawsuit.