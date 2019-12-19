× Armed felon sentenced for shooting at St. Louis police officers in Central West End

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man will spend the next five years in federal prison on a firearm charge, the US Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

According to court documents, the incident unfolded July 18, 2018 in the 4400 block of West Pine Boulevard, located in the Central West End.

St. Louis police were responding to calls of an armed individual. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Quentin Bryant armed with a handgun.

Bryant ran away and officers chased after him. During the pursuit, Bryant turned and fired at police who then returned fire. Bryant turned down a dead-end and surrendered to police.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

Bryant, who had a prior conviction on his record, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.