A dozen missed connections on 911 offer clues about a shooting reported as an accident

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – A local mother is pushing for justice for her only son, who was gunned down five months ago. 911 call records raise more questions about what really happened.

Jamie Coley and her husband, Charles Barnett, met with prosecutors last month about the shooting death of their son, 24-year-old Reco Demond Coley.

“It’s hurtful. It’s painful that they’re not doing anything,” Jamie said.

The couple says Bellefontaine Neighbors police decided Reco’s death was an accident.

Barnett and Coley found a video appearing to show what happened right after he was shot on July 28, 2019. Surveillance video from a nearby home shows Reco Coley sprinting out of a house where he had been shot.

The 24-year-old collapses in the street. A woman follows 44 seconds later. You see her walk around him in the street. Thirty seconds later, the recording shows the woman walking to a car.

Reco is following slowly behind. Next, you see the woman run back to the house. Then she returns and goes through the car for about a minute. As the video runs out you can see the trunk open and the passenger door open. Reco is bleeding from being shot in the shoulder. The video stops with no sign they’re leaving and no sign of an ambulance at 3 minutes and 43 seconds.

Jamie not only wonders why the young woman didn't appear to rush him to the hospital. She also wonders why her son wasn't able to get through to 911.

“The 911 call was dropped six times,” she said. “Why would you drop the phone six times calling 911 unless someone is trying to tell - you shot me - and you’re hanging up the phone.”

911 records confirm Reco's phone called six times and that the "caller hung up after assigned to dispatcher." It's noted all six calls came between 11:08 and 11:09 p.m. Records also show dispatchers called back seven times. That's a total of 13 failed 911 connections.

Police call records show officers were dispatched at 11:11 p.m. anyway to where the calls came from – Norwich Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors. But the woman had already left with Reco. They went to Christian Northeast Hospital less than three miles away but Jamie says it was too late.

Shelby Cooper used to be roommates with Reco and the woman.

“She could have gotten him there he would still be here today,” she said.

Cooper thinks the shooting should be considered a crime.

“They're not looking into everything,” she said. “They’re just going by her saying it was an accident.”

Jamie says she found the video, not police. She says she’s also learned of video cameras inside the home that may have recorded the shooting. She’s pleading with police to get that video.

“I feel like there’s no concern on my son’s life,” she said.

Fox 2 tracked the woman seen on camera with Reco that day to where she’s now living in St. Francois County. A relative answered the door and told our news crew to mind our business.

Jamie Coley wants the woman to answer to authorities

“She shouldn’t be walking around enjoying holidays with her family and my son is not here with me,” she said.

Jaime and her husband met with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and an assistant prosecutor who said they are investigating. We should have an update soon.