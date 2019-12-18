Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Trump’s calls to stop impeachment: ‘The President is not a lawyer’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Monday weighed in on President Donald Trump’s assertion that the impeachment proceedings against him should stop, saying he “is not a lawyer.”

The remarks from the 86-year-old justice came at an event in New York where she was awarded the Berggruen Institute Prize for Philosophy and Culture. She plans to donate the $1 million prize to a number of organizations that promote opportunities for women.

The House is expected to pass two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday, charging him with abuse of power for withholding nearly $400 million in US military aid and a White House meeting while pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate a potential political rival, and obstruction of Congress by thwarting the House’s investigative efforts.

During the event where she was interviewed by the BBC, Ginsburg also said she hopes there will be “good people on both sides of the aisle to say let’s stop this dysfunction” and “work together for the good of the country,” though it’s not clear whether she was talking about the ongoing impeachment proceedings.<