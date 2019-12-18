Man arrested for Bellefontaine Neighbors murder

Jimmy Smith

CLAYTON, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a murder that took place over the weekend in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

According to the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department, officers were called to the 10000 block of Hedge Drive just before 2:15 a.m. on December 14. Police arrived and found the body of 35-year-old Kendric Donelson in front of a residence.

Police asked the Major Case Squad to assist with the investigation.

An autopsy confirmed Donelson died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The Major Case Squad eventually located the suspected shooter, identified as Jimmy Smith.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Smith with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $750,000 bond.

