Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint; frightening ordeal caught on camera

MURPHY, Mo. – Jefferson County authorities released an alarming video of a woman robbed at a convenience store near Fenton.

When the Quik Stop opened around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the first two customers came in armed – one with a shotgun the other had a hammer. In the video, the man with the gun wanted all the money from the register. The other suspect began striking two gambling machines with a hammer. Detectives say he stole the money from inside the machines.

The woman’s husband, Vick Patel, manages the store. He was at home with their three young boys at the time.

“She got really scared she called me in the morning about what happened she got shaken up,” Patel said.

Tammy Walker, a clerk at the store, said she’s lucky to be alive.

“This world’s broken. Too many drug heads trying to get money, they don’t want to work; she’s very lucky,” Walker said.

The gambling machines have already been replaced. Customer Don Marks saw them right after they were damaged.

“When I came down here, the whole front of these machines were busted out,” Marks said. “It looks like somebody with a sledgehammer or something heavy just busted through the wood and shattered it like it was glass.”

Patel said his wife will return to work.

“She’s mentally tough, though, that’s a good thing about her,” he said.

Patel knows his wife could have been shot and killed.

“That’s what matters to me – that she’s safe and everybody’s okay,” he said.

It appeared the robbers got away with more than $500. There’s no description of their getaway vehicle. Sheriff’s detectives could use help from the public in catching them.

“It really scares me; like, it’s scary to even work here anymore,” Walker said, adding she’ll likely continue to work at the store.