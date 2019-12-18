Former Jefferson County deputy charged with child molestation

Posted 5:20 pm, December 18, 2019, by

Joshua Skaggs.

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a former sheriff’s deputy Wednesday for molestation and child endangerment.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from two off-duty incidents: one in July 2019 and the other on September 3.

The sheriff’s office learned of the allegations against Joshua Skaggs on September 5 and fired him the next day.

Skaggs, 25, had been working as a sheriff’s deputy since June 2016 with no prior disciplinary actions.

Prosecutors charged Skaggs with fourth-degree child molestation and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Skaggs was released from Jefferson County Jail after posting a $30,000 surety bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.