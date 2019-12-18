Boy pulled from icy pool water dies; Ferguson community offers support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. – A 10-year-old-boy pulled from icy water after falling into a public pool on Tuesday has died.

Two police officers jumped into the water in an effort to make a rescue Tuesday afternoon. The child was rushed to an area hospital and did not survive. The city of Ferguson released a statement on Wednesday expressing their condolences.

“This time of year, the loss of a child is a family-wide tragedy,” said Ferguson Police Chaplain Arbie Peterson. “Our hopes and our prayers for them are that this won’t leave a distaste in their heart as they progress through the years but that they’ll come to some healing and be able to move forward with a remembrance of their dear loved in their heart.”

Peterson prayed with the family at an area hospital as doctors were informing family members the boy was not going to survive. He promised to be available for any support the family might need. Peterson also hopes the tragedy reminds others to not take family and friends for granted.

“I would just encourage everyone to fall back in love with the people who are around you,” he said. “Let some of the past things go and just choose to love each other.”

Police have not released the identity of the child.