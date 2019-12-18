Abandoned puppies: Clayton police believe a person left them in Shaw Park

Source: Clayton Police Department

CLAYTON, Mo. – Clayton police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who abandoned five puppies in Shaw Park earlier this week.

According to Corporal Jenny Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the Clayton Police Department, officers rescued a litter of five puppies in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 15. The puppies were found next to a dumpster in the parking lot.

The puppies were brought to a local veterinarian, who determined they were healthy but in need of round-the-clock care.

Investigators believe the puppies, estimated to have been less than two days old when they were found, were left there by a human and not their mother.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Clayton Police Detective Bureau at 314-290-8409.

