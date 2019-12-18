18-year-old charged in Union Station Polar Express caper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged an 18-year-old Wednesday in connection with the Polar Express train caper at Union Station earlier this month.

According to police, performers at the holiday attraction had their things stolen on December 2.

“They got my wallet, my keys, and everything. I had cash in my wallet. They got to all of my cards. We had to change all of the keys on my car, as well as my house and everything,” said Cara Palombo, one of the victims.

The Union Station Hotel has a room set aside to store the performers’ belongings, Palombo said.

Among the stolen items: wallets, cellphones, electronics, clothing, keys, and two vehicles.

Police released surveillance photos asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects.

Corey Roberts, 18, has been charged with 17 counts of stealing.

According to a court document, Roberts admitted that he and another person found a door to the room unlocked, then took bags and luggage to a stairwell to go through them all.

There’s no word of charges yet against the other person. Still, victims were relieved at the news.

“That’s great,” Palombo said. “I’m hoping to hear something soon, maybe people getting their stuff. I know somebody still hasn’t found their car yet. There’s still a lot of people worried but (it’s) one step in the right direction.”

A spokeswoman for union station issued the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our guests and staff are our highest priorities, so we are pleased that the police have caught this individual. This was an isolated incident and the person in custody was not known to anyone at Union Station. Our thanks go out to the police department for their work in bringing this person into custody."

Roberts has been released from jail and is due in court next month.