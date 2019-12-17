Tools for Teachers: Mehlville teacher helps make band more affordable for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – A local teacher has won $500 for the countless hours he’s spent inspiring students and helping make band class more affordable.

Tony Brown, the band director at Mehlville High School of the Mehlville School District, won KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award for the month of December. Jennifer Goebel, the mother of one of his students, nominated him for the award after she noticed his tireless work ethic and the love he had for his students.

“He teaches and inspires students day in and day out,” she wrote in her nomination. “He is there for his students every day in July and August throughout marching band rehearsals and then every evening once school begins.”

She then went on to say, “Mr. Brown knows that band is an expensive prospect for students, so on top of all his other duties, he assists the band parents with running a bingo night at the local bingo hall every. Single. Thursday. He has a true love of music and love for his students.”

Goebel and Brown joined KPLR 11 Tuesday, December 17 so that Brown could receive his $500 check from Weber Chevrolet.

