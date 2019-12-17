St. Louis County police searching for suspect in hit-and-run fatality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - We're learning more about a man who was run over and left to die in Lemay.

It's a case that has haunted St. Louis County police for nearly three weeks. Police have only now confirmed the victim was 64-year-old Ronnie Smith. Police say they had trouble finding his next of kin.

Smith lived around the corner from where he died at Broadway and Weiss near the River City Casino entry road. He was a regular at the nearby Circe K convenience store. Those who knew him in the area felt like his kin, including Cheyenne Clark, who was working when Smith was hit.

“I heard, 'Help, help, help,’” she said. “I saw him in laying in the road … so, I called 911. By the time everybody ran outside, we realized who it was…really sweet man, really kind. He never did nothing to anybody, at all…always happy, never down.”

Police have released surveillance video and photos of the car.

“It appears the gentleman stepped out into the roadway and a vehicle struck him,” said St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus. “We’re looking for a dark-colored sedan. [It] should have some front end passenger side damage to the fog lamp area of the vehicle…and they didn’t stop.”

Smith was hit just before 4:30 p.m. the Friday after Thanksgiving.

“He didn’t deserve this. On top of it, if they would have stopped, could have avoided all of this,” Clark said.

“He’s somebody’s dad, he’s somebody’s brother, somebody’s son. He’s a human being. He deserves that type of closure,” Officer Panus said.

An anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS about the car and who was driving it may a bring a reward of up to $5,000 and a sense of justice for those cared for Ronnie Smith like he was family.