Some area school districts changing weight of final exams due to snow days

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - Many area St. Louis school districts agreed on canceling classes Monday and Tuesday because of bad weather. Now there is disagreement over how to handle the fallout from those cancellations. The snow days fell during the final exam week for many area districts.

Students in the Ft. Zumwalt School District lost 2 days of in-class review. Superintendent Dr. Bernard DuBray decided to only count the final exam results if they help a student raise their grade.

“This would have never happened if these snows days wouldn’t have butted up against our final exams and that’s never happened before,” said DuBray. “I hope this is just a onetime occurrence.”

The superintendent says feedback over the decision has been mixed but believes most of the school community supports the move. He said, “I think the best thing to do is give the students this opportunity to not be impacted by those days off.”

A similar decision was made in several other area school districts including Francis Howell and Wentzville. A letter sent to Francis Howell parents states, “Because FHSD canceled school on Monday and Tuesday, middle and high school students will not have the opportunity to review in class as scheduled. In order to finish final exams before the break, final exams will be held as originally scheduled Wednesday through Friday. Due to the lack of review time, however, the results of final exams will only be used if they raise a student’s grade. FHSD students are still required to attend school and take finals.”

The Wentzville School District sent a similar letter reading, “Due to schools being closed on Monday and Tuesday of this week, final exams will only be used to positively impact a student's grade this semester. Students will have the opportunity to raise their grades by performing well on their exams, but final exam grades will not be used to bring down any individual semester grade. Students are still required to attend their classes and take their final exams this week once school is back in session.”

Some students in other districts started on-line petitions asking officials to cancel final exams because of the lost time. Lindbergh High School Principal Dr. Eric Cochran responded to a petition in that district and notified students their final exams would be taking place as scheduled. The letter noted students were warned last week about the possibility of lost class time due to weather. The principal said he asked staff to take the lost time into consideration.

The letter from Dr. Cochran read: