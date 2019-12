Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Ill. - Snow in Waterloo put a halt on an annual holiday tradition for a night. But the roads are now clear enough for Waterloo residents to resume their Santa float again this year.

Waterloo had 7-1/2 inches of snow, most on the Illinois side of our viewing area.

Road crews say it took four trucks about five hours of work and 400 tons of salt.

Others decided to take advantage of their snow day by sledding as the road crews continued their work.