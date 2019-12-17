× Metro transit workers approve new 3-year contract

ST. LOUIS – Metro workers Tuesday voted to approve a new contract with the Bi-State Development Agency. The new contract was approved by the more than 600 transit workers of the Amalgamated Transit Union. The new deal runs for three years and calls for raises averaging 3% every year.

Both sides had been operating under an old contract that had expired on June 30, 2019.

Transit workers had rejected Bi-State’s last and best offer back on October 1st, of this year.

The new contract will expire in June 2022.