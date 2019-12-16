Waterloo IL hit hard by winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, IL - It appeared Waterloo was one of the towns hardest hit by the snowstorm. More than seven and a half inches of snow fell on the community. City workers were manning 13 pieces of equipment, doing everything they could to get rid of all the snow. The mayor said a lot of city employees were pressed into service, “We have a street department to handle everything with the streets if we need to supplement them we can bring in the underground utility guys, the sewer guys to run backhoes to move snow around,” said Tom Smith, Mayor.

While big equipment was needed for the big jobs, four high school students were taking care of smaller ones. Tyler Barnes and his buddies were shoveling snow, “We get to make money out of it too, we're all about making money here,” said Barnes, student. A lot of money, each student earns 25 dollars an hour. Student Brody Stevens said, “It’s pretty cool were out here shoveling and most kids are inside playing video games.”

The heavy snow cut the power to a holiday tradition. This Santa float that moves through Waterloo each night. It was not going anywhere Monday night. Volunteers usually pass out 4,000 candy bars, 30 of them have a golden ticket inside that youngsters can win toys and prizes. The mayor said, “We had to cancel Rudolph taking off tonight, hopefully, it will be back on tomorrow night.”