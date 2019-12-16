Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We’ve had a wild day of snow in and around St. Louis today, with the heaviest snowfall along the I-44 corridor. In that zone, 5-7 inches is the norm. We will get exact totals once the snow is done. That ending time should be around midnight tonight. We are still watching an area of energy rolling in from western Missouri. Skies will clear by morning, and there will be sunshine tomorrow. Temps will stay cold with snow on the ground for a few days.

Key Points

Snow threat continues until midnight

Another 1-2 inches possible

Total two-day storm totals are 5-7 inches

Clearing early tomorrow

Snow on the ground keeps us cold.

